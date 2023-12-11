North Carolina will be down three key pieces in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Starting quarterback Drake Maye, leading wide receiver Devontez Walker and leading tackler linebacker Cedric Gray will not suit up for the Tar Heels in the game against West Virginia with each also declaring for the NFL.

Maye is the biggest loss for the Tar Heels as he is projected to be picked high in the 2024 NFL Draft with some believing the sophomore has a shot at being the top choice. Maye, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, was named ACC Player of the Year in 2022 and this past season tossed for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns with 9 interceptions.

Walker is coming off his lone season with the program where he hauled in 41 catches for 699 yards and 7 touchdowns. The Kent State transfer was limited to just eight games after initially having his waiver for immediate eligibility denied but recorded three 100-yard receiving games over that span.

Finally, Gray was a first-team all-ACC selection in 2022 with 145 tackles and followed that up with 121 tackles and 5 sacks this season in 12 games. Gray was considered the lead for the Tar Heels on the defensive side of the ball.

The Mountaineers and North Carolina will meet for the third time in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The game is set for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and will be played in Charlotte.