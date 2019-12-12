News More News
QB Morehead makes most of return trip to West Virginia football

Morehead received an offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers football team over the summer.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal Collegiate School 2021 quarterback Emmett Morehead received his first offer from West Virginia over the summer after a camp performance.

And the 6-foot-6, 222-pounder, made it a point to return to campus in order to get another look at the program as well as show the coaching staff that he’s still very interested.

