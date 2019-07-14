West Virginia's non-conference basketball schedule for the 2019-20 season was released in late April and it contains first-time matchups, familiar opponents and some teams the Mountaineers have never played.

Today, WVSports.com completes its breakdown and rankings of these opponents with No.'s 6-1.

6. Akron - Friday, Nov. 8 in Morgantown, W.Va. 2018-19 Record: 17-16 All-Time Series: Series tied at 2-2 Last matchup: Nov. 28, 2012 - WVU won 77-56

The Zips are coming off a 17-16 (8-10 MAC record) season which ended with a lopsided 82-46 loss to a very talented Buffalo team that went on to win the MAC tournament title. Now entering his third season with the program, head coach John Groce faces a tough challenge with having to replace three key contributors from last season in forward Daniel Utomi and guard Jimond Ivey. Utomi, who transferred to USC was the team’s leading scorer last season averaging 14.3 points per game and Ivey, who graduated, was the team’s leading rebounder who also averaged double-digit points per game at 11.8. Akron is just 31-34 under Groce through two seasons and had a three-win improvement between his first and second seasons. Given the Zips’ offensive rebuild and their 3-20 road record in the past two seasons, West Virginia should have very little to no trouble handling Akron in Morgantown.

5. Rhode Island - Sunday, Dec. 1 in Morgantown, W.Va. 2018-19 Record: 18-15 All-Time Series: WVU leads 20-13 Last matchup: Dec. 16, 2018 - Rhode Island won 83-70

Rhode Island failed to make the big dance for the third straight year this past season after a pair of second round exits in 2017 and 2018. After an 18-15 season, the Rams retain a couple key seniors in Jeff Dowtin and Cyril Langevine, who were the team’s top two scorers last season averaging 15.3 and 14.7 points, respectively.

Along with these two, the team overall will return four of its top scorers from last season including two of its top rebounders in Langevine and Tyrese Martin.

Given what the Rams have coming back for them next season and the fact that each program is itching to get back to the NCAA Tournament, this contest will serve as another solid test for the Mountaineers early on in the year in front of its home crowd in Morgantown.

In other words, it’s another game against a talented opponent where we get to see what the Mountaineers are made of.

4. South Carolina/Wichita State - Wednesday, Nov. 27 in Riviera Maya, Mexico (Cancun Challenge) South Carolina: 2018-19 Record: 16-16 All-Time Series: WVU leads 3-1 Last matchup: December 23, 1952 - WVU won 86-73 Wichita State: 2018-19 Record: 22-15 All-Time Series: N/A Last matchup: N/A (Will be first meeting)

Whether it’s South Carolina or Wichita State, West Virginia’s second game in the Cancun Challenge should be a fun one. Since making the Final Four during the 2016-17 season, the Gamecocks have gone just 33-32 in the past two seasons combined.

Injuries last season led to head coach Frank Martin, a former assistant for West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins at Cincinnati and Kansas State, using a variety of different starting lineups.

Even with South Carolina being without senior Chris Silva this upcoming season, last season’s team leader in points, rebounds and blocks, the Gamecocks will bring back some key pieces such as rising sophomore A.J. Lawson (averaged 13.4 points per game last season) and assists leader Tre Campbell.

Among one of the newcomers for the Gamecocks this season will be guard Trae Hannibal, a McDonald’s All-American finalist.

Wichita State, who missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2010-11 season, brings in a 2019 recruiting class that ranks 40th in the country and returns starters such as last year’s assists leader (126) Jamarius Burton and Jaime Echenique who led the team with 221 rebounds. However, the Shockers will be tasked with having to replace seniors Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones who were the team’s top two scorers last season and the only players on the team to average double-digit points per game. Whoever the Mountaineers battle in this game, it’ll definitely be an intriguing one to watch.

3. St. John's - Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 7 or 8 in New York, N.Y or Queens, N.Y. 2018-19 Record: 18-15 All-Time Series: WVU leads 20-17 Last matchup: Jan. 25, 2012 - St. John's won 78-62

For just the third time since becoming a member of the Big 12 Conference, West Virginia will face off against a former Big East foe that’s still currently a member of the conference. After starting 14-1 last season and ending the year with a loss to Arizona State in the NCAA First Four, St. John’s enters this season with a new head coach at the helm in former Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson.

Gone is last year’s team leader in points and assists in Shamorie Ponds but the Red Storm have added a number of newcomers to the mix such as transfers Ian Steere (N.C. State) and Eli Wright (Mississippi State).

With both teams entering this next season with something to prove, the previous history between these two teams and road environment should make this contest an interesting one and provide some flashbacks to the Big East days.

2. Pittsburgh - Friday, Nov. 15 in Pittsburgh, Pa. 2018-19 Record: 14-19 All-Time Series: WVU leads 98-88 Last matchup: Dec. 8, 2018 - WVU won 69-59

Since returning during the 2017-18 season after a five-year long absence, the Backyard Brawl has produced two intense and competitive games between the Mountaineers and Panthers. Under first-year head coach and former Duke assistant, Jeff Capel last season, the Panthers made a six-win improvement from the year before and won four ACC games after going winless in the conference during the 2017-18 season.

Now heading into Capel’s second season, the program looks as if it’ll take another step forward with four of the team’s starters returning to go along with five recruits in its 2019 recruiting class.

Among those returning are rising sophomores Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens, who each averaged double figures last season.

Why is this game ranked in the top two of this list?

Well, because it’s the Backyard Brawl. It’s as simple as that. It’s a rivalry that has thankfully returned, bringing along an electric atmosphere and environment no matter where it’s played.

1. Ohio State - Sunday, Dec. 29 in Cleveland, Oh. (Cleveland Classic) 2018-19 Record: 14-19 All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 9-7 Last matchup: Jan. 23, 2010 - WVU won 71-65

These two teams haven’t played each other in nearly a decade and the last time they did, West Virginia basketball legend Hot Rod Hundley had his No. 33 retired and made a hook shot following the halftime ceremony.

No. 11 West Virginia overcame a 12-point halftime deficit and came up with a six-point win over the 21st-ranked Buckeyes. Former Butler head coach Chris Holtmann is entering his third season in Columbus and has taken the Buckeyes to the NCAA Tournament in his first two seasons at the helm.

Ohio State’s 2019 recruiting class ranks 16th in the country and bring back some key pieces such as leading scorer and rebounder Kaleb Wesson.

The last time the Mountaineers played at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (previously known as Quicken Loans Arena), they were blown out by Kentucky in the Sweet 16 in 2015.

This year’s Ohio State squad will be expected to make a deeper run in the postseason and you can say the same for the Mountaineers with the program looking to get back on track after suffering 21 losses last season, the most losses in a single season in program history.

With all that said, this game is going to be one of the toughest, if not, the toughest non-conference game on West Virginia’s schedule this season and as expected, this is another game West Virginia will find out where they’re at as a team before the new year.

