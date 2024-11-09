Rapid Recap: Neal Brown press conference post-game Cincinnati

--The tale of the season is going to be November. He really appreciated the fans and you could hear Let's Go Mountaineers at the end of the game. The points off turnovers were the difference in the game. He was excited about the defensive guys and they got two defensive touchdowns. They've been close and had some drops and had the ball bounce the right way, but today it bounced the right way. If you do things right you're going to have good things happen and today it did. They were physical at the point of contact and they got pressure on the quarterback. The guys competed. Special teams has been good all year, the kickoff return and punt return have been good and Preston Fox was huge today. West Virginia dominated in the field position area. Offense wasn't good enough. And he's displeased about that, but anytime you go on the road and win it's a good thing. That's the worst offense they've played in two years and Cincinnati did some good things but they couldn't get out of their own way. West Virginia hasn't had a game yet where all three phases have played but if they do they can be one of the better teams in the league.

--Brown said he doesn't know if he's been in a game with this many pendulum swings. All that goes on it's 24-7 and should be a knockout punch but they didn't execute it well and they got it and hit a touchdown on the next play. They had an MA and the effort wasn't good. They get pressure again and ball bounces their way. Anytime you can get two turnovers and they turn into touchdowns it's a big thing. They are happy for the defensive guys and for them to come out and perform well.

--Anytime a quarterback has some turnovers back-to-back it causes them to struggle a little. Late in the game he got in the back end. West Virginia disguised better and played some man in some situational calls. They did a much better job getting lined up especially when the opponent is on a bye week. They felt comfortable with the plan at hand. Really happy with the defensive staff.

--Brown said a lot of times play calls in the game are overrated but he did a good job in the week of forming belief and creating buy-in from the players. You have to create the buy in and Koonz did a great job with that. They have to want to play and compete for you. It's a staff-wide plan and they made some adjustments and the kids went out and executed. Brown isn't surprised because Koonz has done this before and he understands the big picture. He handled it well and got into some good calls and yards didn't matter at the end and he had to fight the clock.

--Brown said he didn't feel a personality change, but they wanted to be more aggressive on third downs. They didn't add anything but brought some new things out.

--West Virginia was struggling to throw the ball and they were playing man and they weren't seeing it great so they wanted to use those go balls. Just trying to take the read stuff out of it and throw the ball down the field.

--Garrett Greene would be the emergency quarterback but he wasn't cleared until late in the week. He was cleared he just didn't practice. They'll figure out the starter on Sunday or Monday.

--Momentum in football is so finicky and they had a good open drive and got down to fourth and three but just missed the throw. They jump offsides on fourth and one and completed some third down plays. Momentum was not one their side but they got a big time stop on third down to make them snap it again. They showed pressure that they use at the goal line and Keke Tarnue came through and were able to capitalize on a mistake. They did a good job in the field position game and didn't screw it up. They played a man blitz on that fourth down.