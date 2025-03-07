Rapid recap: West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries addressed the media ahead of the season finale against UCF. WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

--DeVries said that it's a little bit unique because it's their first year and every seniors first year so it's an appreciation for the guys that have come to play for them and believe in what they're trying to get started. It's a reflection on the year they've had and they all had different roles and handled them well.

--DeVries is pretty confident he lost his senior day and he was a fifth year senior 30-miles from home. This is a different time for these seniors.

--Javon Small what he has done for the team this year may be as good of an individual season that he's been a part of and you couldn't ask for a lot more. Eduardo Andre you look at the progress he's made from June until now and the impact he's had with his shot blocking and personality he's given them. Jayden Stone has been out for quite a while and won't be able to participate. Jake Auer came with zero expectations and just wanted to be a part of it. He wanted to be a great scout team guy and he's done that and more. Toby Okani has had to give a lot for this team to best help the team win and he's been all about the team all year. His versatility is something that has been an asset for us. Joe Yesufu has had an incredible second half of the season and the confidence is back. No doubt that they win a few of these games without him. His playing time has increased and he's somebody they need.

--With all of them when they were trying to put a roster together it's make them all fit together and find the pieces that match whether it be positional and what they do well. DeVries thinks all of those guys really found their roles and fit into them and then they had to change with some injuries and they adjusted well there, too. This group just wanted to win and that's all they cared about.

--Part of it is believe in yourself and the others they are putting around them. Winning is a mindset.

--That was bleeding pretty good and there was no way that DeVries felt Eduardo Andre was coming back into the game.That was as good of a nose bleed as he's seen.

--DeVries said they've had senior nights before and after games and it can go both ways. Emotions can overcome some guys sometimes and then other times guys give extraordinary performances. He's meeting with each of them before because the focus is the tomorrow.

--UCF can really score and you look at them throughout the season. They're putting up huge numbers offensively and they're playing well down the stretch.

--DeVries said that the connection with the community has continued to grow and the players feel welcomed here and treated well. Their experience has been great and is something they will look back on and fondly remember.

--DeVries said their goal is to maximize what they thought they could do and focus on that every day. This group has given great effort all season and they feel there are more they could have won. He loves this group and is appreciative of the mindset.

--It is a little challenging because they're coming off a double road trip. They only had a one day prep after the off-day for this game. So Friday is a big day in terms of prep.

--West Virginia did some video work before they left to get through that stuff.

--DeVries said that will still take place with some players staying four or five years but it won't be the whole roster. You're seeing a lot more guys that haven't done that.

--DeVries said that he thinks people really appreciate how this team played and people will remember some of the moments. They see the effort and unselfishness and enthusiasm they play the game with.

--DeVries believes his team needs to be aggressive and take advantage of opportunities in transition. Throughout the year, they've struggled to score but they need to convert on as many opportunities offensively to keep pace.

--The guys were really surprised that Andre came back out in the second half. That type of I want to play for my teammates said a lot to them and gave them a boost. Andre is good and he doesn't think it's broken.

--They've all done a good job with the redshirting players and that's what you want to see for them.

--DeVries said that he tries to give it his full effort every night and it just happens. He doesn't draw up his reactions and whatever happens, happens. It's a big game.