Rapid Recap: WVU head coach Neal Brown press conference 11/4/24

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said that their season will be made in November. Made the defensive coordinator change and Jeff Koonz has always stepped up any time that he's been put in charge. Special teams Tony Thompson will be the lead on the punt team and Chris Haering will work with special teams.

--Elijah Kinsler and Rickey Williams both impressed as young guys and Aden Nelson, Jason Cross and Keyshawn Robinson stood out at DB in the scrimmages. Diore Hubbard stood out, Kyle Altuner was released and practiced full go. Justin Terry and Lucas Austin both did some nice things and Brandon Rehmann had his best day as a Mountaineer at wide receiver.

--Garrett Greene is doubtful, Ayden Garnes, Aubrey Burks and Jaden Bray are all out. Everybody else should be back.

--Cincinnati has a three-man front like Iowa State. On offense, they run the ball and have hit a lot of explosives. The quarterback is playing well and their offensive line are all fifth or sixth-year players. They added a tight end Royer from Ohio State and he's made them different offensively. Xavier Henderson has been the deep threat. They are a really good team.

--This league is wide open and he wouldn't be surprised if there isn't a two-loss team in the Big 12 title game.

--Brown said they have to continue to get better on defense. At times they've played really well on defense. Three quarters against Arizona, first half against Kansas State but they haven't been consistent. They have to limit explosives and get some takeaways. They have to do a better job of lining up but the structure of the defense is what it is. They have to mix up some looks.

--The structure is the structure but they can't give offenses the answers to the test.

--It's too be determined, anytime you have a change of leadership it's going to be different. His leadership style is different. They made the changes.

--Everybody is coaching. Jeff Koonz will move around a little bit on defense. But Jordan didn't have a position.

--Kekoura Tarnue will practice tomorrow. Wyatt Milum practiced Thursday.

--The way you look at the season is in thirds. Traditionally they have played their best football in November and they need to live up to that this year, too.

--This is big for him. Koonz is at a point where he's ready to do this from a football perspective and leadership. He's turned down some coordinator opportunities to stay here.

--It doesn't do any good to look back and it's about looking forward.

--Jared Bartlett left on good terms and he's happy for him. Wants him to do well every game but this one.

--West Virginia needs Nicco Marchiol to hit some shots down the field and sustain. There is some decision-making in the run game that he needs to clean up. It's about putting him in the best position possible with a game plan and how they're calling it.

--Greene should throw a little bit this week and while there should be some rust there. They're going to be really careful and when he's ready to go hell have an opportunity to play.

--Brown said they'll bus over and practice in Columbus and then they'll fly back. They will do the meetings here and then get on the bus to head over.

--CJ Donaldson will be ready to go.

--West Virginia addressed the team on the defensive coordinator change Tuesday and was up front.