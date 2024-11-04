WVU QB Garrett Greene 'doubtful' among other injuries ahead of Cincinnati

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave an update on the health of his team on Monday as the Mountaineers hit the road to face Cincinnati this weekend.

Among the injuries, the main one is quarterback Garrett Greene, who is doubtful, according to Brown, to play this week against the Bearcats.

Greene missed WVU's game two weeks ago with an upper-body injury after he left the game against Kansas State and did not return in the second half on Oct. 19.

In his place will be Nicco Marchiol, who will be in line to make his second start in as many games. Marchiol led the Mountaineers to a win over Arizona, completing 18 of his 22 pass attempts for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 39 yards on 11 carries.

Elsewhere for West Virginia, wide receiver Jaden Bray remains out. He has not appeared since WVU's game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 5.

WVU will also be without cornerback Ayden Garnes and safety Aubrey Burks. Burks and Garnes both last played against Iowa State on Oct. 12.

West Virginia is 4-4 and coming off a bye week, while Cincinnati is 5-3 on the season and they are also coming off a bye week.

Kickoff is set for noon from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.