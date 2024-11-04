WVU QB Garrett Greene 'doubtful' among other injuries ahead of Cincinnati

in other news
2026 OL Jaiden Edwards impressed with West Virginia visit
After receiving a scholarship offer, Spotsylvania (Va.) Courtland 2026 OL Jaiden Edwards made it to WVU.
West Virginia guard Javon Small excited for last ride
Javon Small simply wanted to find a fit when it came to selecting a school.
West Virginia has mixed news with long-term injuries
WVU is dealing with a number of short term injuries across the roster, but could be getting some reinforcements.
West Virginia hoops ready and excited to start the season
A long off-season is coming to a close and the West Virginia is excited to get the season started.
West Virginia working for a visit from 2026 WR Deion Thomas
West Virginia has been involved with Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake 2026 wide receiver Deion Thomas since January.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave an update on the health of his team on Monday as the Mountaineers hit the road to face Cincinnati this weekend.
Among the injuries, the main one is quarterback Garrett Greene, who is doubtful, according to Brown, to play this week against the Bearcats.
Greene missed WVU's game two weeks ago with an upper-body injury after he left the game against Kansas State and did not return in the second half on Oct. 19.
In his place will be Nicco Marchiol, who will be in line to make his second start in as many games. Marchiol led the Mountaineers to a win over Arizona, completing 18 of his 22 pass attempts for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 39 yards on 11 carries.
Elsewhere for West Virginia, wide receiver Jaden Bray remains out. He has not appeared since WVU's game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 5.
WVU will also be without cornerback Ayden Garnes and safety Aubrey Burks. Burks and Garnes both last played against Iowa State on Oct. 12.
West Virginia is 4-4 and coming off a bye week, while Cincinnati is 5-3 on the season and they are also coming off a bye week.
Kickoff is set for noon from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
