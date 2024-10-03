PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Rapid Recap: WVU head Darian DeVries press conference summary 10/3/24

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

--West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries said that his team has made some great progress in the last ten days and it has been very noticeable. The connectivity is improving at both ends of the floor.

--The team still has plenty of stuff to improve with zone offense and defense and late-game situations. But the bulk of all the stuff is in now it is about tidying up loose ends.

--West Virginia will have a closed scrimmage after the exhibition game. They are supposed to keep that secret. He will talk to the opposing coach in order to see what they want to let loose on stats and whatever, but he doesn't care what gets out there.

--The zone offense is unique from the man offense. A lot of what they do you're able to utilize all the coverages so you don't have to change a lot but tweak it some depending on what coverage they are going against. Some of it is read and react, but a lot of it is game prep.

--It certainly adds challenges when you have as many new faces as they have and a new coaching staff but he has done it twice now in his career. His first year at Drake he brought in ten guys and last year, ten guys. They've done it before but he does like the fact they had the trip to Italy to learn things and spend a lot more time. It feels like the last couple of weeks it's starting to come together.

--It's one thing to get it to go in practice, it's another to do it in games. They have to learn to win together in games. How do they react against somebody else and moving forward those first couple months of the season you're going to learn a lot.

--DeVries said it was important that were able to cover nationally from a recruiting perspective with the staff and a good mix with how they were able to coach on the floor. It's a very good staff that has strong ties to the area and some that go outside of that. With all of the assistants, there was a level of knowing each other that was different but as you're deciding what direction you want to go you have to make sure you reach out to different people to find out more but he felt comfortable with how each of the assistants fit into the equation.

--Javon Small has been terrific he has been as advertised on offense but has really made some strides on the defensive end. DeVries thinks if you add him and some others they could have a good strong backcourt.

--First court they will be a little undersized so they need to be creative but they need to be physical. They need to get great at rotations and communications to bring an extra body. The defense will have to be played a little differently.

--Hansberry has put a lot of time in this summer in being a pick-and-pop option. DeVries wants that to be in that four to eight range on game day and he has proven more than capable out there and he wants to see that continue to grow. He also is a terrific passer as well.

--Mostly calm on the sideline, he's never had a technical foul. He doesn't put a lot of focus on officials even though there is times you want to talk to them.

--Getting all those guys to buy into roles and everybody is in a different role than where they came from. Connectivity how do they fit together and play well together and as coaches how do you continue to utilize the strengths of every individual and how does the group benefit? Hopefully, the team will grow from November to March.

--The hardest thing when you bring two to the ball, you're playing a numbers game so that early anticipation to get a good trap and make sure the other guys are getting to their spots and the recovery on it because there is going to be a long close out somewhere. If you can be great at it, you'll get turnovers but otherwise, there will be open shots. You have to have different ways to double-team.

--There will be adjustments but some of the things that worked in the MVC will need to be altered and the focus shifted some.

--Nick Norton is a great young coach and he will be in this game a long time. He loves the enthusiasm he brings every single day and you need to have as many people as possible bringing that. He trusts him a lot and is excited about bringing him here.

--DeVries will break down sometimes to assign assistants certain positions but they will work with everybody on the team and make sure they are continuing to grow and develop as well.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvcmFwaWQtcmVjYXAtd3Z1LWhlYWQtZGFyaWFuLWRldnJp ZXMtcHJlc3MtY29uZmVyZW5jZS1zdW1tYXJ5LTEwLTMtMjQiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2 aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnJhcGlkLXJlY2FwLXd2dS1o ZWFkLWRhcmlhbi1kZXZyaWVzLXByZXNzLWNvbmZlcmVuY2Utc3VtbWFyeS0x MC0zLTI0JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK