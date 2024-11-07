Ray, rest of West Virginia WRs ready for whoever gets the call at QB

West Virginia starting quarterback Garrett Greene is doubtful to play against Cincinnati which means that redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol would draw yet another start.

Marchiol played well in the road win at Arizona completing 18-22 passes for 198 yards with 2 touchdowns and zero turnovers which didn’t come as a surprise to his teammates.

Sophomore wide receiver Traylon Ray hauled in a pair of catches for 78 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown against the Wildcats, and expressed complete confidence in either of the signal callers. Marchiol is a little bit bigger than Greene and is a lefty which makes things a little different, but the chemistry is there with either.

“We’ve worked with both of them for so long and so much so there’s not really much of a difference for me and our receivers,” Ray said. “You see No. 6 back there, as a receiver, your job’s to go and catch it. You see No. 8 back there, got the same job.”

This stems back to when Marchiol first arrived in the program and the focus has been to develop a connection with him on top of what was already in place with Greene. So anytime that the Mountaineers were throwing with Greene, they also did the same with Marchiol.

“We knew if we put No. 8 in he’s going to be able to make the same throws Garrett makes. He’s going to be able to get out of the pocket like Garrett does because Nicco’s a pretty big guy,” Ray said. “So, it was relief just because, yeah, we don't want to see No. 6 go down. But at the same time, we know No. 8 can back them up.”

Throughout his time with the program, Marchiol has shown a knack for making throws in the quick game such as slant routes and working off run-pass-options, which works well with Ray’s overall skill set.

But he also was the target on a deep ball and Ray also hasn’t noticed a major difference in that aspect between the two signal callers either. That was on display against the Wildcats and is something that Marchiol is going to need to continue to improve if he is called upon against the Bearcats.

“Both of them have amazing arms, strong arms,” he said.

Teams have continued to play man coverage against the Mountaineers and Ray has prided himself on being able to get off that and create separation which wasn’t always the case last year. A big reason for that hasn’t been when it comes to getting off the line, but instead having the strength when in phase to absorb contact.

“But now, I got a little bit more muscle on me, got a little bit more weight on me. So, once I get down the field, I can just get them off of me and then use my speed to just create more separation,” Ray said.