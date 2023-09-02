In fact, Donaldson had only ever played the running back position once in his life in organized football on his 9U team at Gwen Cherry Park.

That’s because the sophomore is only just scratching the surface of what he can do as a running back. By now, everybody has heard the story that Donaldson never played the running back position in high school. Instead, he was utilized as a big-bodied pass catcher that lined up in various spots.

“The first and last time I played running back until now,” he said.

Donaldson was actually even recruited as a tight end out of high school when he signed with West Virginia before the coaching staff moved him to the running back position due to a combination of necessity and his overall skill set in the summer. He didn’t waste the opportunity rushing for 526 yards and 8 touchdowns in only seven games before his season was cut short due to an injury against TCU.

It's a game that Donaldson refers to as both the highlight and low-light of his first season due to it being his first career start and then sustaining a broken ankle.

At 6-foot-2, 240-pounds, Donaldson was a versatile option for Gulliver High School in Miami that showcased the ability to not only catch the football but make plays happen after it.

“They moved him around a bunch. He’s just got a natural feel for understanding the spacing element and that’s hard in the pass game. There’s a timing aspect and a space aspect but he’s been doing that,” head coach Neal Brown said. “He understands that.”

The South Florida prospect wasted little time showing the coaches that the position move was one that could pay dividends as he first impressed in the first full scrimmage of spring practice showcasing a burst and physical element that made him difficult to tackle.

That only carried over once the season was underway starting with the season opener against Pittsburgh where he rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on only 7 carries. A punishing runner, Donaldson is difficult to tackle and also has more speed than you would expect at his size.

However, after his season was cut short by ankle injury, Donaldson understood that there was a lot more meat left on the bone when it came to his overall development. That started by taking his rehabilitation to the injury seriously and beating his projected timeline of returning by a month.

“I was walking in early December and I wasn’t supposed to be until late January,” he said.

That allowed him to participate fully in spring practice and give him some much needed reps as he continues to adjust to the position change.

His health is something that Donaldson admittedly took for granted because he had never really dealt with any serious injuries in his career on the field. As a big pass catcher, Donaldson could reel in the football and get out of bounds – playing running back is an entirely different animal.

Donaldson had the aspects of the passing game down given his experience but had to learn all of the nuances of playing the position in other departments. Essentially, he was learning how to be a running back in reverse and that goes from eye discipline, understanding when to cut and how to take a hit.

“Building my confidence. Learning different hits. I’m not used to getting hit low a lot and learning those little things to brace my body and protect my body,” he said.

That has meant work with offensive coordinator Chad Scott, who also serves as his position coach, on ways to better protect himself by applying force to a defender. Basically, not taking a hit but delivering one. The assistant also has been working with Donaldson on understanding when to go down to protect himself so he is able to stay on the field over the course of a full season.

Not to mention that he has a better handle on his body from both a nutrition aspect as well as how he has been able to control his weight and stay in shape.

"I'm definitely taking care of my body this year," he said.

Donaldson, who has switched his jersey number to 4 this off-season, also has been focusing on his eye control so he won’t miss a gap and can go through his reads in the backfield while also making sure he gets vertical in the run game.

It's a message that that Scott repeats over and over.

"He always tells me I'm scary when I keep my shoulders square," he said.

It’s been part of a full-scale approach for Donaldson who is fine tunning his skill set to become a more complete running back. That means improving his overall balance, vision and speed.

“I don’t have that many reps at running back so coach Brown wanted me to work on my technique,” he said. “Just get a natural feel for it so I can get more comfortable back there.”

Donaldson certainly made an impact when he was on the field this past season but there is more juice left to squeeze as he rounds his way into fully embracing his new spot even if he doesn't want to refer to it by name.

"I wouldn't ever say I feel like a running back because I'm technically an athlete. You just put me anywhere and I'll get the job done. I would never just classify myself as a running back," Donaldson said.

And that’s an exciting proposition for everybody in the West Virginia football program.