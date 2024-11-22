West Virginia facing challenge in UCF rushing attack led by Harvey

If West Virginia is going to have success on the defensive side of the ball against UCF it starts with keeping their ground game under control.

And the centerpiece of that is senior running back RJ Harvey.

The Knights are second nationally and top all Power Four programs at 262 yards per game with Harvey playing a major role in that. The Orlando native has rushed for 1,328 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging almost 7 yards per carry on the season.

It’s no secret that keeping him in check will be critical.

“His ability to break tackles and once he does get past the defensive line and linebackers he gets going really fast,” defensive lineman TJ Jackson said.

Jackson compares Harvey to a bigger Devin Neal from Kansas in large part because of his ability to go from a jump cut to full speed. The running back is one of the most improved players in the country and is playing at an elite level according to head coach Neal Brown.

“Really tough to tackle, can make people miss. Has a great feel for their zone schemes,” Brown said.

UCF will utilize the same inside zone rushing scheme that Baylor was able to rush for 183 yards and it’s going to require some discipline out of the unit. The defense must attack the ball with leverage.

“You got to keep great edges on the defense. You have to keep technique all 11 guys across the board. If you’re the backside guy pursuing the ball then you have to keep technique and keep your shoulders square,” coordinator Jeff Koonz said. “He’s a threat to go anywhere, at any time. He understands blocking, he understands their scheme. It's a great challenge for us.”

Where Harvey has created the most issues is when he is able to get the safeties and linebackers bottled up and then jump cuts to the outside and outruns the defense for big chunks of yards.

“The key is to contain him and not let him get on the perimeter for explosives,” Brown said.



