York (Pa.) 2023 running back Jahiem White was the first commitment for West Virginia in the recruiting class and made his way back to Morgantown for his official visit over the weekend.

White, 5-foot-9, 187-pounds, has been solidly committed to the Big 12 Conference program since last December and was actually sold on the Mountaineers well before that. This trip served as another opportunity to get to know the current coaching staff and the rest of the commitments better.