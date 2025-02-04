Advertisement
Published Feb 4, 2025
Reacting to Tucker DeVries being ruled out and WVU football's 2025 schedule
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker talk about the news of Tucker DeVries having season-ending shoulder surgery, WVU basketball's recent win over Cincinnati, as well as the 2025 football schedule being released on Tuesday.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon

Listen on Spotify

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement