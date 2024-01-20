With the early signing period, transfer portal window and the bowl game in the rearview mirror, you would think that it would present an opportunity to wind down for the West Virginia coaches.

But instead, the work is still very much ongoing.

West Virginia signed 22 prospects during the early period and has added a total of seven transfers but work there is still very much ongoing with the Mountaineers still pursuing defensive backs, tight end, an edge defender and the possibility of a few other spots.

The window is now closed to enter the portal outside graduate transfers and overall the program did a solid job in the realm of retention which was a key focus for the coaching staff.

But even with the window closed, coaches are still looking to recruit and fill out slots from players that already have entered which will continue to be a priority for the coaching staff.

While the majority of the work is in the books for the 2024 class from a high school perspective, the focus has now shifted to securing quality walk-ons for the program.

“A lot of those guys will be from the state of West Virginia and we’re going to spend time investing in that,” head coach Neal Brown said.

So far the program has secured walk-on commits from Hedgesville (W.Va.) 2024 pass rusher Aydin Fleming, Oakdale (Ct.) St. Thomas More 2024 defensive lineman Zyir Daniel, Charleston (W.Va.) George Washington 2024 quarterback Abe Fenwick, Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora 2024 defensive end Jonah Ulloa, Charleston (W.Va.) George Washington 2024 offensive lineman Aiden Ellis, Coal City (W.Va.) Independence 2024 athlete Trey Bowers, Martinsburg (W.Va.) 2024 offensive lineman Wesley Hancock, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2024 running back Clay Ash, John Marshall (W.Va.) 2024 offensive lineman Andreas Hunter, Jefferson (W.Va.) 2024 defensive lineman Quintin Goins, Morgantown (W.Va.) 2024 wide receiver Andrew Phares. Parkersburg (W.Va.) kicker Casey Stanley and Hilliard (Oh.) 2024 long snapper Kaden Sell.

The Mountaineers also are in the process of hosting several junior day events in order to get a head start on the 2025 recruiting class with the expedited recruiting calendar in full force. The focus for the remainder of the month will be to get an early jump there with a dead period in effect all of February.

“Starting to see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, so it won’t be February,” Brown said.