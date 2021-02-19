Recruiting visits off the table until at least June, what's next?
If you were crossing your fingers and wishing that recruiting visits would start back up after April 15, now would be a good time to stop reading this.
The Division I Council extended the recruiting dead period yet again pushing the date back from mid-April until at least to May 31. What that effectively means is that it guarantees that by the time it is lifted it will have been well over a year since coaches were able to host or visit prospects in-person.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news