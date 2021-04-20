West Virginia has a pair of running backs battling it out for the right to back up Leddie Brown this spring, but position coach Chad Scott knows that reinforcements are on the way.

Even with the ongoing competition between Tony Mathis and A’Varius Sparrow raging on this spring for carries behind Leddie Brown, two new competitors will be entering the fray this summer. The two running backs were four-star prospects according to Rivals.com and the Mountaineers were one of only three programs nationally to add a pair ranked that high along with Clemson and Ohio State.

Those two are of course Edwardsville (Ill.) running back Justin Johnson and Perry (Oh.) athlete Jaylen Anderson, who signed with the program in December.