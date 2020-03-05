Former West Virginia defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel is returning to the program as a defensive analyst, according to a report from FootballScoop.

Casteel served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Mountaineers from 2003-2011. Prior to that, he served as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2002 and was the program’s defensive line coach in 2001.



After his tenure in Morgantown, Casteel joined the Arizona program as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2012-2015 and was most recently Nevada’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2017-2019.



It was announced on Dec. 9 that Casteel, along with two Nevada defensive assistants, wouldn’t be returning to the program for the 2020 season.



WVSports.com will have more on this developing story in the near future.

