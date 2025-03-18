Report: DeVries being targeted as next Indiana head coach

Darian DeVries is being targeted to be the next head coach at Indiana after just one season at West Virginia according to a report.

Pete Thamel of ESPN tweeted the news.

DeVries led the Mountaineers to a 19-13 record this past season in Morgantown which could prove to be his only.

As part of his buyout DeVries would owe West Virginia 37.5-percent of his remaining contract which would have four years remaining.

Prior to his time at West Virginia, DeVries led Drake to the NCAA Tournament three times in his four seasons with the Bulldogs.

If DeVries does indeed depart from West Virginia, it would make the third coaching search since the summer of 2023 for Athletic Director Wren Baker.