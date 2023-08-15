After a DUI arrest in June which ultimately forced Bob Huggins to resign his post atop the basketball program, the former head coach has received probation according to a report.

The report, by John Lynch of WRTF citing court documents, says that the 12-month probation includes a 60-day suspension of driver's license, payment of all court costs, complete a 12.5 hour alcohol highway safety school class and complete alcohol treatment following the court reporting network assessment.

Huggins could have the probation terminated if all conditions are completed within six months. He has already paid court costs and fees over $2,800.

Huggins was arrested June 16, 2023 and was initially set to appear in Pittsburgh Thursday for formal arraignment but that was canceled after he agreed to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) for first-time DUI offenders.

Huggins spent 16-years at his alma mater as the head coach amassing a 345-203 record with 11 trips to the NCAA Tournament including a Final Four.