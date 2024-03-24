West Virginia should be getting some immediate help in regard to the roster rebuild with a report indicating that Tucker DeVries will be joining his father new head coach Darian DeVries.

Jeff Goodman of Fieldof68 reported the news that DeVries will be joining his father.

DeVries was named the Missouri Valley Player of the Year this past season averaging 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs this past season. He also was named the MVC Player of the Year the previous season where he averaged 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

He will have one season of eligibility remaining in Morgantown.

It will be a strong starting point for the upcoming roster build as the Mountaineers currently have nine other scholarship players that have the option to return although nobody has yet to confirm.

DeVries is finalizing a five-year deal with the Mountaineers per a report from Pete Thamel which coincides with information WVSports.com has provided to subscribers over the past few days.

WVSports.com will have more on the news.