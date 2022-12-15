West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is set to take the same post at Purdue under new coach Ryan Walters according to a report.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Harrell arrived at West Virginia in January after spending three seasons at USC as the offensive coordinator but spent less than one year in Morgantown.

The assistant was tasked with rejuvenating the Mountaineers offense and after head coach Neal Brown turned over offensive play calling to Harrell. Harrell helped lead the offense to 399 yards and 30.6 points per contest which ranked 60th and 53rd nationally.

Both of those totals were improvements over the 2021 campaign.

The departure leaves an obvious hole on the coaching staff as Harrell doubled as the quarterbacks coach as well as his role as the offensive coordinator.

Harrell originally signed a three-year deal with the Mountaineers making $600,000 until Feb. 28, 2023, then $800,000 until Feb. 28, 2024, and then finally $850,000 until Feb. 28, 2025.

WVSports.com will have more on this report.