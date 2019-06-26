Rivals100 2021 OL Tengwall enjoys WVU camp experience
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2021 offensive lineman Landon Tengwall has a lot of options already.
Options as to where he could spend his college career with 30 scholarship offers to date. Options as to where he could play on the offensive line with the versatility to line up anywhere.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news