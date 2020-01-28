Hopewell (Va.) running back TreVeyon Henderson already has no shortage of options when it comes to picking a college. West Virginia had their chance to impress the talented running back when he made his way to campus for one of the most recent junior day events.

Henderson, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, was able to walk away with a positive impression from the Mountaineers football program after essentially spending the entire day with position coach Chad Scott and head coach Neal Brown.