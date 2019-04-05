Homestead (Fla.) South Dade offensive lineman Jonathan Denis has been committed before but wants his second one to stick. It’s the pinned message on his social media profile.

Denis, 6-foot-3, 285-pounds, originally committed to Miami but backed off that pledge in October and has since then added offers from over 30 programs.

The Rivals250 prospect is drawing attention in large part because of not only his size but his athleticism making him a natural fit at center.