Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s quarterback Michael Alaimo hadn’t heard much from West Virginia prior to receiving a scholarship offer.

But now the Rivals250 prospect is set to make his first visit to Morgantown this weekend for the junior day festivities.

Alaimo, 6-foot-4, 208-pounds, has 14 scholarship offers to his credit including the Mountaineers from a number of programs such as Purdue, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, California, Rutgers, Kansas, Cincinnati and Temple.