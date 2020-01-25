Rockdale (Tx.) running back Cam’Ron Valdez is piling up the scholarship offers but remains interested in finding out more about the West Virginia football program.

Valdez, 5-foot-9, 180-pounds, already has collected scholarship offers from Texas, Michigan and several others including West Virginia who jumped into the fray in the fall. The dynamic tailback has yet to make a visit to Morgantown but is hoping to change that in the spring or summer.