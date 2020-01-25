Rivals250 RB Valdez remains interested in West Virginia football
Rockdale (Tx.) running back Cam’Ron Valdez is piling up the scholarship offers but remains interested in finding out more about the West Virginia football program.
Valdez, 5-foot-9, 180-pounds, already has collected scholarship offers from Texas, Michigan and several others including West Virginia who jumped into the fray in the fall. The dynamic tailback has yet to make a visit to Morgantown but is hoping to change that in the spring or summer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news