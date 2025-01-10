Rodriguez Announces Franklin as Safeties Coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 10, 2025) - West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez has announced that Gabe Franklin has been hired as the safeties coach on the Mountaineer coaching staff.

"Gabe is familiar with some of our defensive staff from their time at Boise State, and I am excited to get the chance to work with him," Rodriguez said. "He brings great leadership and experience from all levels and was a well-decorated defensive back during his playing days."

A four-year letterwinner and three-time all-league cornerback at Boise State, Franklin had a successful tenure at his alma mater where he served as the safeties coach in 2016 and oversaw the nickels starting in 2019. He was with the Broncos for five seasons and helped the defense improve immediately. In his debut season, the Bronco defense allowed just 23.3 points per game, a mark that ranked No. 29 nationally. That number dropped to 22.9 points allowed per game in 2017 and 22.1 points per game in 2018. During his time at Boise, four safeties earned All-Mountain West honors.

Prior to coming to West Virginia, Franklin served in various roles around the Mansfield, Texas, community, including founding F4 Sports Academy and teaching high school business while coaching football and soccer at Timberview High.

He also spent five seasons at UTEP, where he served as defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. He joined the UTEP staff as cornerbacks coach in 2011 before being elevated to defensive backs coach in 2013 and recruiting coordinator in 2014. In his final two seasons there, the Miners’ secondary combined for 72 pass breakups.

Franklin began his coaching career at Bishop O'Dowd High School, his prep alma mater, in Oakland, California, in 2007. The following season, he joined the staff at California as an administrative assistant on the defensive side, a role in which he served for two seasons before a one-year stint as the cornerbacks coach at San Diego in 2010.

Franklin finished his career in Boise as the NCAA's all-time leader in passes defended (72) and tied for fourth in Western Athletic Conference history with 18 interceptions, just two behind the all-time leaders. His 18 picks also rank tied for fourth in Boise State history.

He was a three-time All-WAC selection, being named to the conference's second team from 2002-03 before cracking the first team in 2004 after four interceptions, 17 pass breakups and 61 tackles. During his career, Boise State went 44-7, won three conference titles and a pair of bowl games.

Following his collegiate career, Franklin signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL's San Diego Chargers in 2005. He also had stints with the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, and played for the Cologne Centurions of NFL Europe in 2007.

He and his wife, Kelly, have two daughters, Addison and Emery, and two sons, Aiden and Evan.