Rich Rodriguez wants to use his second opportunity to make things right

Rich Rodriguez had admittedly thought about the moment a lot over the years.

But was never sure the opportunity would come.

That opportunity was the chance to return to his alma mater and lead the West Virginia football program that he left in 2007 in what would be a tense breakup.

“I have thought about it. I have thought about it for a long, long time but you just don’t know if everything is going to line up right,” he said.

It’s the type of split that often doesn’t lend itself to second chances, but 17 years later that’s exactly what unfolded when Rodriguez was selected as the 36th head coach of the Mountaineers after a thorough coaching search. It was clearly an emotional moment for the Grant Town native as he grew up in West Virginia, played for the football program and then had the chance to return.

“There’s only one school in the country that I can coach at where I can say I know the town. I know what it’s like to be a student there. I know what it’s like to be an athlete there. I know what it’s like to live in that state. I know what it’s like to work there. And that’s West Virginia University,” he said.

And it didn’t take Rodriguez long to accept the job when it was formally offered to him by Athletic Director Wren Baker. In fact, he said that he said yes before he completed his sentence.

“I have thought about this moment. I get to coach at the greatest university in this country. I get to live in the greatest state in the union. And more importantly, I get to be around the greatest people I can be around,” Rodriguez said, fighting back his emotions.

The veteran head coach has used the time away from Morgantown to practice what he preaches to his players to better himself and learn from his mistakes.

“I’ve tried throughout my career, and in particular in the last 17 years since I made the mistake of leaving, how can I make myself better? How can I not only as a coach but as a person, whether I’ll be able to come back home or not wherever I’m at, learn and grow and be the best version of myself,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez understands that trust isn’t a given for some after how his first tenure ended. But his plan is to make sure that his team plays with the same trademark toughness that defines the people of the state. He recognizes that while all of the people in the stands might not understand the schemes, they can very much see which team is playing hard.

But most importantly it’s a chance that Rodriguez wasn’t sure he would get to truly make things right. He certainly doesn’t plan to let that slip by with a five-year contract to lead the Mountaineers.

“I made a mistake. My promise to not just the folks that are upset but to everybody here and to everybody that’s been very, very supportive I will earn your support. We will earn your support and your trust back and I’m committed to that,” Rodriguez said.