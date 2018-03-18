Redshirt sophomore forward Logan Routt is far from a finished product – both on the court and with his celebrations – but he’s working on it.

Both were on full display against Murray State.

After Jevon Carter pick-pocketed Jonathan Stark he collected the ball and made his way to the basket, only to hand the ball off to a trailing Routt who was surprised at first.

“Honestly I didn’t think he was going to pass it to me. I thought he was going to lay it in. I was ready to try to rebound it but he threw it to me,” Routt said.

He knew exactly what to do with it though, going up with a two-handed dunk to punctuate the game for West Virginia. While there was still almost 13-minutes remaining on the clock, the Mountaineers never allowed the Racers to get closer than double-digits for the remainder of the game.

But back to the dunk or better said what happened after it. Because that’s when the in-state native kicked it old school with a raise the roof gesture following the finish in transition.

The NCAA Tournament is made for special moments. This was one for a player that was often overlooked coming out of Cameron High School and even had to earn a scholarship at West Virginia this past off-season. He had to work hard and earn his way into the rotation to even have the opportunity.

That was his moment, at least to this point, in the tournament.

“I always kind of envisioned stuff like that. I’m in bed late at night as a kid thinking about stuff, that could be me out there some day,” he said.

But where did the idea come from?

Larry Nance of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been guilty of the act and because he is one of the favorite players of the West Virginia sophomore it only made sense to go that route.

“I had it in my head if I get a good dunk in a game, I’m going to try to do that,” he said.

And he followed through.

But while the gesture following the score will be one of the indelible images associated with the NCAA opener against Murray State – his play before is what really should be warranting praise.

Routt played a total of 16 minutes for the Mountaineers putting together a performance which assistant Erik Martin believed could make him player of the game. The sophomore finished with a career-high seven points, to go along with four rebounds and an assist.

He was one-minute off his career high of 17 he recorded against Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament and has overtaken the backup big spot behind Sagaba Konate. And he’s providing quality minutes as well.

Most of Routt’s work won’t show up on a stat sheet with his screens and putting a body on players to help his team rebound, but in this one it did. People are taking notice.

His teammates took notice as well, including the man that made the roof raising moment possible.

“Anytime I can reward him for playing and working as hard as he can, I do it,” Carter said.

Others as well.

“He gave us great energy. Rebounding the ball, boxing out their big men,” junior forward Esa Ahmad said. “Couldn’t ask for more from him.”

Although he’s been on the team for three years, including his redshirt season, this was his first playing experience in the tournament and he hopes it isn’t his last.

“I feel like hard work is rewarded. It just so happens to come in the post season,” he said. “I don’t shy away from the moment.”

Or questionable celebrations either.



