Safety Lewis takes virtual visit to West Virginia football
Things continue to move quickly between West Virginia and New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton Senior safety Ronald Lewis.
After only being in contact with Lewis for a few days prior to extending a scholarship offer, the Mountaineers coaching staff then welcomed Lewis for a virtual visit.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news