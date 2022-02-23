Safety McLaurin switches positions, takes road less traveled to WVU

No, the junior college safety prospect's path crossed two prior schools and a different position altogether prior to winding up square on the Mountaineers radar.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, was a four-year starter at Collins High School in Mississippi but not at the position you’d think. That’s because McLaurin was a high school quarterback that threw for over 6,000 yards and 73 touchdowns while earning offensive player of the year there.

But after a knee injury, McLaurin had opportunities to play college football out of high school but wanted more. So, the standout student, enrolled at Jones J.C. in order to jump start things.

It was there that McLaurin was moved to safety and he didn’t disappoint. His time at quarterback allowed him to understand route concepts and he plays instinctive.

Those traits, along with his size and athleticism allowed him to settle into his new role.

In a five-game shortened season due to COVID-19, McLaurin was a second-team All-MACCC selection with 21 tackles and a pair of interceptions to go along with 4 pass breakups.

The second year McLaurin only furthered to showcase the transition was a good idea finishing with a second-team all-league choice yet again with 36 tackles and 5 interceptions.

McLaurin already enrolled in January and while it’s only been a few short years at the position the Mountaineers are optimistic that his best football is ahead of him.

And with three years left, McLaurin is going to have plenty of time to make his mark in Morgantown.

“He looks the part. He’s long, every bit of 6-foot-2, 200-pounds,” head coach Neal Brown said. “We fully anticipate on him coming in to compete.”