WVSports - Sherman, Culver lead West Virginia over TCU

For the first time since the 2016-17 season, West Virginia has left TCU’s Schollmaier Arena victorious.

No. 10 WVU was led by Derek Culver and Taz Sherman, who combined for 41 ponts, as they defeated TCU by a 74-66 final score on Tuesday night.

Two consecutive 3-point shots from Sherman allowed the Mountaineers to build some distance ahead of the Horned Frogs, but TCU stayed alive by consistently knocking down shots.

As the clock ticked down on the first half, the Horned Frogs continued to charge. Led by starting guard R.J. Nembhard, the team neared WVU — coming within two points — but could not overcome and take the lead.

West Virginia (16-6), propelled by 15 first-half points from Culver, entered halftime with the 37-31 lead.

The Mountaineers stormed out of the gates to open up the second half, going on a 7-0 run and extending the team’s lead to double digits.

Nembhard, as well as forward Kevin Samuel, were the most productive players for TCU (11-10) down the stretch, but the team struggled to contain West Virginia’s high-powered offense.

Sherman was a prime leader for WVU’s second-half success, scoring 15 points — including 7-of-7 from the free throw line — en route to a 23 point night.

Despite going on a severe scoring drought as the end drew near, scoring only one point over a near-four minute span, West Virginia was able to hold on for the 74-66 win.

Sherman led the team in scoring, ending the night having gone 6-of-15 from the field. He also added in three assists.

Culver, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds, earned his 11th double-double of the season.

Up Next: After some schedule shuffling, West Virginia’s next game will come on Saturday. The Mountaineers host Kansas State at 4 p.m., with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.