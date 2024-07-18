Advertisement
Simulating WVU's 2024 Season on College Football 25

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

Using EA Sports' College Football 25 video game, we looked at WVU's schedule for the 2024 season.

We simulated it twice, first using a dynasty mode, and second using the play now feature. The dynasty mode would account for things such as injuries that pop up throughout the year while the play now mode is the one-on-one mode you would play with the current rosters for every team.

Dynasty Mode

We created a dynasty for WVU, and then I used default rosters and changed none of their schedule, here's how it went when I simulated the schedule.

Week One: 25-24 Loss to Penn State

Week Two: 24-3 Win vs FCS East

Week Three: 35-0 Win @ Pitt

Week Four: 42-24 L vs Kansas

Week Five: BYE

Week Six: 49-24 Win @ No. 7 Oklahoma State

Week Seven: 35-23 Loss vs Iowa State

Week 8: 31-14 Loss vs Kansas State

Week 9: 17-14 Win @ No. 17 Arizona

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: 24-18 Loss.@ Cincinnati

Week 12: 27-24 Win vs Baylor

Week 12: 35-14 Win vs UCF

Week 14: 49-28 Loss @ No. 11 Texas Tech

WVU would finish 11th in the conference at 4-5, with Oklahoma State and Texas Tech making the Big 12 Championship game. WVU ended up playing in the Pop Tarts Bowl against No. 13 Clemson and the Tigers won, 37-31.

Play Now

On the 'Play Now' setting, I also simulated WVU's schedule, week by week.

Week One: 34-17 Loss vs Penn State

Week Two: There are no FCS teams in this game, therefore we will just assume this is a win.

Week Three: 24-19 Win @ Pitt

Week Four: 44-17 Win vs No. 21 Kansas

Week Five: BYE

Week Six: 31-3 Loss @ No.18 Oklahoma State

Week Seven: 42-35 Win vs Iowa State

Week Eight: 32-27 Loss vs No. 19 Kansas State

Week Nine: 24-9 Win @ No. 16 Arizona

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: 41-27 Loss @ Cincinnati

Week 12: 29-17 Win vs Baylor

Week 13: 34-29 Win vs UCF

Week 14: Win 34-21 @ Texas Tech

WVU finishes this simulation 8-4 in the regular season with a 6-3 record in Big 12 play. Because it was on play now mode, there is not a way to create a legit bowl matchup and therefore the season ends in the regular season.

