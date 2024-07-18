Using EA Sports' College Football 25 video game, we looked at WVU's schedule for the 2024 season. We simulated it twice, first using a dynasty mode, and second using the play now feature. The dynasty mode would account for things such as injuries that pop up throughout the year while the play now mode is the one-on-one mode you would play with the current rosters for every team.

Dynasty Mode

We created a dynasty for WVU, and then I used default rosters and changed none of their schedule, here's how it went when I simulated the schedule. Week One: 25-24 Loss to Penn State Week Two: 24-3 Win vs FCS East Week Three: 35-0 Win @ Pitt Week Four: 42-24 L vs Kansas Week Five: BYE Week Six: 49-24 Win @ No. 7 Oklahoma State Week Seven: 35-23 Loss vs Iowa State Week 8: 31-14 Loss vs Kansas State Week 9: 17-14 Win @ No. 17 Arizona Week 10: BYE Week 11: 24-18 Loss.@ Cincinnati Week 12: 27-24 Win vs Baylor Week 12: 35-14 Win vs UCF Week 14: 49-28 Loss @ No. 11 Texas Tech WVU would finish 11th in the conference at 4-5, with Oklahoma State and Texas Tech making the Big 12 Championship game. WVU ended up playing in the Pop Tarts Bowl against No. 13 Clemson and the Tigers won, 37-31.

Play Now