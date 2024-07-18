Simulating WVU's 2024 Season on College Football 25
Using EA Sports' College Football 25 video game, we looked at WVU's schedule for the 2024 season.
We simulated it twice, first using a dynasty mode, and second using the play now feature. The dynasty mode would account for things such as injuries that pop up throughout the year while the play now mode is the one-on-one mode you would play with the current rosters for every team.
Dynasty Mode
We created a dynasty for WVU, and then I used default rosters and changed none of their schedule, here's how it went when I simulated the schedule.
Week One: 25-24 Loss to Penn State
Week Two: 24-3 Win vs FCS East
Week Three: 35-0 Win @ Pitt
Week Four: 42-24 L vs Kansas
Week Five: BYE
Week Six: 49-24 Win @ No. 7 Oklahoma State
Week Seven: 35-23 Loss vs Iowa State
Week 8: 31-14 Loss vs Kansas State
Week 9: 17-14 Win @ No. 17 Arizona
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: 24-18 Loss.@ Cincinnati
Week 12: 27-24 Win vs Baylor
Week 12: 35-14 Win vs UCF
Week 14: 49-28 Loss @ No. 11 Texas Tech
WVU would finish 11th in the conference at 4-5, with Oklahoma State and Texas Tech making the Big 12 Championship game. WVU ended up playing in the Pop Tarts Bowl against No. 13 Clemson and the Tigers won, 37-31.
Play Now
On the 'Play Now' setting, I also simulated WVU's schedule, week by week.
Week One: 34-17 Loss vs Penn State
Week Two: There are no FCS teams in this game, therefore we will just assume this is a win.
Week Three: 24-19 Win @ Pitt
Week Four: 44-17 Win vs No. 21 Kansas
Week Five: BYE
Week Six: 31-3 Loss @ No.18 Oklahoma State
Week Seven: 42-35 Win vs Iowa State
Week Eight: 32-27 Loss vs No. 19 Kansas State
Week Nine: 24-9 Win @ No. 16 Arizona
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: 41-27 Loss @ Cincinnati
Week 12: 29-17 Win vs Baylor
Week 13: 34-29 Win vs UCF
Week 14: Win 34-21 @ Texas Tech
WVU finishes this simulation 8-4 in the regular season with a 6-3 record in Big 12 play. Because it was on play now mode, there is not a way to create a legit bowl matchup and therefore the season ends in the regular season.
