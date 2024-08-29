PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Oliver Straw is finally healthy and ready to do whatever needed to help WVU

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

Last season was a bit of an adventure for West Virginia punter Oliver Straw.

Straw would end up playing most of the 2023 season hurt before he required offseason surgery to fix what was a lingering issue in his knee.

"It’s definitely been a big difference for myself this year going through an injury in the second game lat year and having to deal with that and then having a procedure in the offseason to clean up my knee. It’s definitely been a change, definitely beneficial for myself though," Straw said.

"I feel like I’ve revamped my body, I’m in a lot better shape, probably the best shape I’ve been in since I’ve been here. It was a big strength emphasis for myself and I feel like my leg and the way I’m hitting the ball when I’m hitting the ball well it’s going a lot further than it ever has and it’s definitely been a big one. It’s been a big offseason and I’m excited to see how it plays into the regular season."

In week three of the season last year, Straw would get ran into against Pitt as he had a punt blocked. Straw would get hit in the knee, the same knee he had a procedure on years ago.

"I had surgery on my knee back in 2016. It was a bone degenerative disorder so I had a procedure back then. I think at some point during the season, maybe during the Pitt game after they blocked the punt, I caught a hit to the knee and it may had undone what had previously been fixed. After I came off to the sideline I kind of felt my knee a little bit and felt something wasn’t right. As the season went on it kind of became clear to me something was loose in there and it was floating around. There was two loose bodies floating in my knee I had to have removed and the doc did a really good job of that and it just kind of happened on that play and it’s a freak accident you can’t really do anything to prevent," Straw said.

Last season WVU's punt unit was among the best in not allowing opponents to return kicks. WVU ranked fifth in the country in punt return defense allowing a total of three yards on punt return all last season.

For Straw, his goals are team-first goals. He wants to do his job and therefore give his team the best chance to win. If he earns individual accolades because of that then that's just a bonus for him.

"I just want to take care of myself every game, every play, in order to put the team in the best position. But obviously if that leads to individual awards and being recognized that’s great," Straw said. I’m honestly not too fazed about anything with preseason watch lists because a lot of that stuff that comes out, prove it with the team last year being picked 14th, completely wrong. As long as I’m doing my job and the coaches here understand and think I’m doing a good job, I tell myself if I can get an individual award it is what it is but as long as I’m doing my role good enough for the coaches then I’m happy with that."

********

Advertisement

Be sure to take a moment and read about Straw's effort to help a young cancer patient.

https://champsraise.com/athletes/oliver-straw

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHllYXIgSSBhbSBkZWRpY2F0aW5nIGV2ZXJ5IHB1bnQgSSBs YW5kIGluc2lkZSB0aGUgb3Bwb25lbnTigJlzIDIwLXlhcmQgbGluZSB0aGlz IHllYXIgdG8gaGVscCBMYW5kZW4gSmFnZ2llLCBhIHRlZW5hZ2VyIGZyb20g Q2xhcmtzYnVyZywgV1YsIHRvIGhlbHAgaGltIHB1bnQgY2FuY2VyLiBQbGVk Z2UgYSBkb25hdGlvbiBhdCB0aGUgbGluayBpbiBiaW8gdG8gaGVscCBzdXBw b3J0IExhbmRlbi4gTGV04oCZcyBHbyBFZXJzITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9LdmZNUUF2ZVpkIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vS3ZmTVFBdmVaZDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lOWU1RVjhha3giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS95TllNUVY4YWt4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9saXZlciBTdHJhdyAo QE9sbGllX1N0cmF3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09s bGllX1N0cmF3L3N0YXR1cy8xODI5MTg3NTM4MDU1MjQ1OTk4P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvc3RyYXctaXMtZmluYWxseS1oZWFsdGh5LWFuZC1yZWFk eS10by1kby13aGF0ZXZlci1uZWVkZWQtdG8taGVscC13dnUiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2 aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnN0cmF3LWlzLWZpbmFsbHkt aGVhbHRoeS1hbmQtcmVhZHktdG8tZG8td2hhdGV2ZXItbmVlZGVkLXRvLWhl bHAtd3Z1JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK