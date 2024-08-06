Toughest Road Game

WS: The toughest road game for West Virginia this year will be Oct. 5 against Oklahoma State. For the Mountaineers, it seems the goal will be how can we elevate from nine wins and get towards the top of the Big 12. One way to do that is to win in Stillwater.

Since joining the Big 12, the Mountaineers are 3-9 against Oklahoma State, and have only won once since 2014. I also think this road game is important because it will come after the bye week and will be WVU's first game of what looks to be a brutal October stretch.

If you're the Mountaineers, you play twice on the road in the month of October and twice at home. The other road game is a trip out west to Arizona, and it feels like the easier game to win is when your team is fresh off a bye, playing a familiar opponent. WVU had Oklahoma State on the ropes last season in Morgantown and if they are going to want to get to the top of the Big 12, the Oklahoma State game is the most important.





KC: The Oklahoma State game is the obvious pick here considering the fact that the Cowboys have been one of the best overall programs in the Big 12 and have had West Virginia’s number. The Mountaineers are 3-9 overall since adding the Cowboys as conference opponents, but two of those wins have come in Stillwater including most recently during the 2022 campaign to close the season.

The other pick could have been Arizona due to the fact that the Wildcats present an unfamiliar opponent across the country but if West Virginia truly wants to compete for a Big 12 title finding a way to win on the road in Stillwater would go a long way toward accomplishing that.

West Virginia has really struggled with the Cowboys so until that changes the answer here is obvious.