Published Oct 26, 2024
Tale of the Tape: WVU vs. Arizona
Vernon Bailey
As WVU and Arizona face off today, we break down the Tale of the Tape. How do these new conference rivals compare statistically at this point in the 2024 season?

Stats for games through 10/25/24

Tale of the Tape for 2024
Statistical CategoryWVUArizona

Total Offense

406.7

389.4

Rushing Offense

202.1

136.0

Passing Offense

204.6

253.4

Team Passing Efficiency

127.62

120.90

Scoring Offense

28.4

23.0

Total Defense

382.0

362.0

Rushing Defense

127.7

144.9

Passing Yards Allowed

254.3

217.1

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

162.31

127.12

Scoring Defense

28.7

27.6

Turnover Margin

-1.00

-0.57

3rd Down Conversion Pct

0.422

0.366

4th Down Conversion Pct

0.619

0.364

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.458

0.409

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.643

0.357

Red Zone Offense

0.839

0.875

Red Zone Defense

0.800

0.788

Net Punting

40.06

37.84

Punt Returns

6.22

6.38

Kickoff Returns

21.83

22.52

First Downs Offense

168

139

First Downs Defense

145

141

Penalties Per Game

4.29

7.57

Penalty Yards Per Game

32.43

66.57

Time of Possession

31:07

30:42

