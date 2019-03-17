TE Copenhaver wants to learn more about West Virginia
Roswell (Ga.) tight end John Copenhaver wants to find a program that is going to utilize his position.
In fact, that will be one of the biggest determining factors when it comes time to pick a school. And by utilization, Copenhaver wants to find a place where he is going to be more than just a blocker.
Luckily for West Virginia, that’s exactly what they have in store for the position.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news