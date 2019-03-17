Ticker
football

TE Copenhaver wants to learn more about West Virginia

Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Roswell (Ga.) tight end John Copenhaver wants to find a program that is going to utilize his position.

In fact, that will be one of the biggest determining factors when it comes time to pick a school. And by utilization, Copenhaver wants to find a place where he is going to be more than just a blocker.

Luckily for West Virginia, that’s exactly what they have in store for the position.

