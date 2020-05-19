Davis, 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, was originally committed to Cincinnati but the Mountaineers were in heavily pursuit which prompted him to take a step back off that pledge. Those efforts were led by tight ends coach Travis Trickett and led to the Mountaineers moving to the forefront of his recruitment.

West Virginia has mined the state of Ohio for yet another commitment with Jackson (Oh.) tight end Treylan Davis picking the Mountaineers.

“West Virginia has a very rich background and the program speaks for itself,” he told WVSports.com.



The assistant prioritized Davis in large part because of his size and versatility at the tight end position to accompany his toughness and the physical element he brought to the spot.

Davis had a comfort level with the program that made his choice easier and the fact that he had risen to the top of the remaining prospects at the position made it an easy match for the pair.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect held offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Michigan State, Cincinnati and a number of other programs as many others displayed interest.

Davis is the eighth commitment for West Virginia in the 2021 class and represent the second tight end to select the Big 12 Conference program after Swedish prospect Victor Wikstrom.

Overall, Davis represents the fourth commitment from the Buckeye State in the class following Perry (Oh.) running back Jaylen Anderson, Dublin (Oh.) Coffman defensive end Hammond Russell and Massillon (Oh.) Washington athlete Andrew Wilson-Lamp.

WVSports.com will have more with Davis in the near future.