TE Davis has the attention of West Virginia football

Davis has seen his recruitment take off including an offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Davis has seen his recruitment take off including an offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers football team. (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Jackson (Oh.) tight end Treylan Davis has been committed to Cincinnati since February and nothing has changed on that front.

But a wave of new scholarship offers and interest certainly has made things interesting.

Davis, 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, committed to the Bearcats Feb. 12 but since then has added offers from West Virginia, Tennessee and Arkansas while many others such as Michigan State are showing interest.

