TE Treylan Davis understands his role in West Virginia's offense

Treylan Davis understands his role and with that what he does well on the football field.

“It comes down to self-awareness. You can focus on what you’re good at instead of talking about what you’re not good at,” he said.

And with that Davis has embraced his role as primarily a blocking option for the West Virginia offense at both tight end and even fullback at times.

He has played a total of 153 snaps through the first six games of the season and spent a total of 119 of those blocking.

“I’ve always strived to be a physical player on the field just because there’s some aspects of athletic ability that I lack,” he said.

Are there times that Davis wishes he had better speed or some other aspects to make him well-rounded in other areas? Absolutely, but he understands how he can best help this football team.

“Physical, tough and can be relied upon. Someone that keeps everybody even keel and stays consistent and dependable,” he said.

Davis has embraced his role at the point of attack as well as his ability to pull at times in order to create space in the run game.

“It’s where my strong suits are for this offense,” he said.

But he’s also even started to see the ball coming his way in the passing game with six targets on the year, resulting in five catches for 51 yards. He had only 7 catches for 52 yards during his first two seasons.

“It’s exciting anytime you can get a ball coming your way. You have to make the most out of the opportunities you get,” he said.

And it's largely because of him doing the little things.

"No knock on Treylan Davis but he has to be one of the slowest guys but his last two weeks he's got an explosive play so how does he do that? He’s doing the littlest thing right to get in the ideal situation that the little thing will put him in to do that," offensive coordinator Chad Scott said.

The redshirt junior stands 6-foot-3, 265-pounds, and has really developed his body to handle the challenges of playing tight end. And the hope is that he can continue to develop in his role in order to become an even bigger piece of the offense moving forward as he continues to embrace his skill set.

But even if that isn’t in the cards for him, Davis is plenty comfortable with what he does on the field and how he goes about his business in all aspects.