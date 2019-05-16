TE Fauria planning WVU stop after catching offer
Attleboro (Ma.) Bishop Feehan tight end Caleb Fauria is still interested in getting out and seeing some more schools before he narrows down his list.
One of those trips is almost assuredly going to be to West Virginia after the Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer to the fast-rising pass catcher.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news