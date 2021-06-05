West Virginia has yet to secure a commitment at the tight end position in the 2022 class and one player that worked out in front of the coaches at the first one-day camp of the summer was College Station (Tx.) athlete Houston Thomas.

Thomas, 6-foot-4, 218-pounds, had been previously committed to Kansas but backed off that pledge and has been exploring all of his options on the recruiting trail.

West Virginia has been in contact with Thomas since April with position coach Travis Trickett taking the lead.