Tennessee DE Carlson discusses West Virginia offer
Nashville (Tn.) Father Ryan 2023 defensive end Drake Carlson isn’t looking to expedite things when it comes to his recruitment.
Carlson, 6-foot-4, 260-pounds, had collected offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Vanderbilt and then added another from West Virginia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news