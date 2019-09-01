The Day After: West Virginia football against James Madison
This one won't be remembered as a classic, if its much remembered at all for anything other than being the opening game of the Neal Brown era. But behind a series of big second half plays on both s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news