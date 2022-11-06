The West Virginia football team fell flat yet again on the road in a 31-14 loss to Iowa State which put the program at the bottom of the Big 12 standings.

The Mountaineers fell to 3-6 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Defense until the fourth quarter. You don't get moral victories, but the defense battled for most of this game despite not getting any help from the offense and being on the field for much of the game. The Cyclones had just 10 points heading into the fourth quarter before things unraveled after the roughing the punter called. No, it certainly didn't finish well but the unit played well enough to keep this team in the game. Dante Stills was one of the standouts in this one with his effort up front.

But on a day where West Virginia was humiliated even this is reaching for positives.