The West Virginia football team is going bowling after going on the road and knocking off Kansas 34-28 in a game that required some resiliency.

The Mountaineers moved to 6-6 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

The run game. West Virginia has gotten some strong production out of the run game down the stretch run of the season and that was definitely the case in this one. The Mountaineers essentially abandoned the pass in the second half and was able to grind out a win on the ground by controlling the line of scrimmage. The Mountaineers had not one but two backs eclipse the 100-yard mark in Leddie Brown and Tony Mathis, while rushing for the most yards that the program has under Neal Brown.

Critical defense. West Virginia's defense wasn't perfect in this one, but they did make plays when it mattered the most. The Mountaineers held Kansas to only 3-6 in the red zone with three turnovers while keeping the Jayhawks to only 1-4 on fourth down. The yards and points weren't what you'd like to see, but this group got it done in the clutch.