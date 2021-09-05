West Virginia turned the ball over four times and fell to Maryland 30-24 in College Park to open the 2021 college football campaign.

The Mountaineers fell to 0-1 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Leddie Brown. West Virginia didn't do a lot right on the offensive side of the ball in this one, especially in the second half but it's hard to fault the effort of senior running back. Brown somehow only touched the ball seven times in the second half despite the Mountaineers leading the game 21-20. Still, he finished with 116 yards and three touchdowns serving as the most important piece on the offensive side of the ball.

Kickoff returns. Yes, the fumble on the punt return by junior wide receiver Winston Wright looms large but in terms of the kickoff return team it was an entirely different story. Wright set a school record with 217 kick return yards breaking the previous mark of 199 by Tavon Austin and brings simply a different element at the position. His day could have been even bigger had he not gotten tackled at the two-yard line on a missed block and then narrowly stepped out of bounds on what would have been another return opportunity. Wright has a knack for being able to find a seam and make a play and that is going to be a different element than what the Mountaineers have had there.



