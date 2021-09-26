The Day After: West Virginia football at Oklahoma

HOT:

The defense. Does anything else need to really be said? This unit was fantastic and gave it their all in a gutty performance on the road against the No. 4 team in the nation. The Mountaineers allowed only 16 points, lowest of the Lincoln Riley era in Norman, and held the Sooners to under 320 total yards of offense. This is the type of effort that can usually propel a team to an upset and that was almost the case here.

The game plan. Although it didn't end up with a favorable result, you have to tip your cap the coaches for their plan. West Virginia relied on their defense and tried to shorten the game on the offensive side of the ball. The coaches did a good job mixing in both quarterbacks and while the offense could have performed better you could see the plan that they came into the game with unfolding in real time. The Mountaineers opening drive was a thing of beauty as it lasted over 9 minutes and spanned 17 plays for the only touchdown of the game for the visitors.