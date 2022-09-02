The West Virginia football team came up short in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl falling to No. 16 Pittsburgh 38-31.

The Mountaineers fell to 0-1 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

JT Daniels. It certainly wasn't a perfect game for the former Georgia quarterback, but he showed plenty of reasons to be excited about him this season. Daniels finished the game 23-39 for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air along with another on the ground. He threw an 'interception' but in all reality it was a pass that should have been caught along with several others on the night. Daniels most impressed with his ability to keep plays alive by stepping up in the pocket and putting the football where it needed to be in order to be caught. He never seemed to get rattled and was able to throw wide receivers open at various times in the game. There's a lot of excitement here.

CJ Donaldson. Donaldson touched the ball eight times and it resulted in 125 rushing yards and a blocked punt. The 240-pound athletic specimen took his first carry 44-yards and clearly looked like the best option for the program in the backfield. Donaldson averaged 17.6 yards per carry, while even flashing his chops as a blocker. The sky is the limit here as Donaldson is a special type of athlete that can be used all over.