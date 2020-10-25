West Virginia couldn't overcome mistakes and fell on the road to Texas Tech 34-27. The Mountaineers now fall to 3-2 on the season and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Winston Wright. On a day where the entire West Virginia wide receiver group seemed to struggle, it was Wright who stood out above the rest. He finished the game with 126 yards receiving on 9 catches and was targeted a team leading 12 times. He did have one drop himself, but more often than not he made play after play.

The fake punt. Give Brown and the special teams coaches a lot of credit for this one. Facing a 4th and 3 from their own 42-yard line, Brown brought on the punt team and instead of booting it gave the ball to Winston Wright who scooted for an 8-yard run. The game was 27-20 at the time and the Mountaineers would go onto tie the game.